Prepared special inswing for Zardari’s exposed middle stump: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the resources of Sindh should be used for the people of the province, adding that Sindh's biggest disease is former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran Khan said that he had prepared a special inswing for Asif Zardari, adding "I can see Asif Zardari's middle stump." He said that 70,000 Pakistanis were killed while doing 'do more' adding that the Pakistani nation is united that now it is the US's turn to do more. "Pakistan has already performed its job of doing more."

The PTI chairman was addressing the media in Karachi where he said that Sindh was his province because it had Karachi. Imran alleged that Zardari's sugar mill mafia was usurping the rights of the people of Sindh.

He said the Zardari mafia had illegally occupied interior Sindh where there were no rights for the poor. Imran maintained that jobs were not given on merit in Sindh and the government supported the culprits.

He said the issues of Sindh needed to be understood and the money in the province was not spent on its people. Regarding the arrest of Pakistan People's Party's Sharjeel Memon by the National Accountability Bureau on Monday, Imran hailed the institution's decision, saying it was a positive step. He claimed that the previous chairman NAB saved big criminals from action. He said the whole nation was looking towards the chairman NAB. He said that chairman NAB had taken a good step while opening the Multan Metro Bus project case.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif led the country to a historic level of loans, said Khan. Imran also spoke about the disgruntled PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai, who was not denotified according to Tuesday's ECP decision on the disqualification reference against her. Imran Khan said that the ECP decision regarding Ayesha Gulalai was unconstitutional adding that he was reviewing the ECP decision.

He said that Gulalai had said in front of the media that she was resigning from the party and it was present on the record. He said it was PTI's rightful demand as well as constitutional requirement to evict her from the NA as she did not abide by the party's rules. The ECP should not give the perception that it was against the PTI, he remarked.

Talking about the Sharif family, he commented that people waved hands in courts as if they had conquered some fort. He also talked about Shahbaz Sharif and said he was involved in corruption in the Metro Bus project.

He said that all kinds of people joined political parties adding that election could not be won with workers. Imran Khan said we need those people who can stand in front of influential people. Imran Khan said Pakistan had given the most number of sacrifices in the war against terrorism and those who demanded to do more should acknowledge that, instead of praising India.

One can't even imagine how much Pakistan has sacrificed in the US war, he maintained. In the process of doing more, we have destroyed out tribal areas and extremism has increased in Pakistan as the result of doing more.