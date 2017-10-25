Sharjeel Memon, others remanded to prison till Nov 4

KARACHI: An accountability court sent former provincial information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, former information secretary (Sindh) Dr Zulfiqar Ali Shalwani, along with 10 others, allegedly involved in over Rs5b scam to the central prison till November 4.

Sarjeel Memon and 11 other accused were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities after their bail pleas were rejected by the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday and they all were produced before the trial court on Tuesday that granted judicial remand for Memon and others till November 4. The court was informed that Memon and others had committed corruption of around Rs5.7b and a reference in this regard was pending with the same court.

Memon and other accused were brought to the court amid heavy security. Sharjeel Memon, a close aide to former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, was escorted in an armoured vehicle from the NAB headquarters to the court. Later, before leaving the court, Memon briefly talked to the journalists while raising the question that “if Captain (retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, could be granted bail by a trial court, I am also hopeful of getting bail.”

The former minister was escorted from the court premises by the Rangers and NAB personnel and was surrounded by his lawyers and other supporters. As he was leaving the court, resistance was offered by his supporters leading to an exchange of hot words with the NAB officials. A press release issued by the NAB said that “The accused persons are charged with embezzlement of Rs5,766,479,766 purportedly paid to seven advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015.”