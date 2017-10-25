Senate amendment in Election Act inconsequential

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties in the Senate have restored successive dictators’ relic just to target ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but the move is futile and inconsequential as it will be certainly turned down by the National Assembly and the parliament because of the convincing majority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies.

Field Marshal Ayub Khan had inserted a clause in the law to debar disqualified persons from becoming office bearers of political parties. Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had trashed it. Subsequently, General Pervez Musharraf reinstated the provision that was thrown out by the present parliament on September 22. The elected civilian leaders dispensed with it because it was aimed at ousting them from the political arena as part of the perennial policy of getting rid of popular politicians.

The support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami and PML-Q to the revival of this clause is understandable because of their track record of standing with dictators and their proxies during different eras. But the extra effort and enthusiasm of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to bring back the despicable provision was an appalling negation of its democratic credentials particularly the decision of its leader, ZAB, courtesy of whose political legacy it continues to win elections and come to power.

The initiative meant nothing but an apparent ego-massaging exercise, and to rub out embarrassment that some opposition parties particularly the PPP have to face because of their defeat in the Senate, which quashed the impression that it was controlled by them. It was very awkward for the PTI and MQM-P owing to slipping out of some of its senators at the time of earlier voting on the Elections Act or supporting the amendment.

The Senate move will not damage Nawaz Sharif. However, it may have some relevance and bearing when the Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the insertion of this clause in the Elections Act because the highest judicial body may refer to the passage of the present amendment in the Upper House.

During its approval in the Senate, Law Minister Zahid Hamid aptly pointed out that undoing of the specific clause of the Political Parties Order (PPO), 2002, framed by Musharraf, had been proposed when there was no mention of the Panama Papers.

In fact, the package that was transformed into the Elections Act was discussed threadbare by a multiparty parliamentary forces for some three years since 2014. The removal of this infamous clause was agreed among them long time ago. However the passage of this law coincided with the Supreme Court-sanctioned disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, who benefited from it immediately.

A day after the scrapping of this provision by the parliament, Nawaz Sharif was re-elected as the president of the PML-N. This carried a symbolic value more than anything else because he would have remained as most effective party chief even without holding its top office. Nobody has even a slight disagreement that he is the main force in the PML-N and none surpasses him from his party. It is irrelevant whether he will be a free man or behind bars as he will the main decision maker in the PML-N and the most popular leader of Pakistan.

The clause has been brought back for the simple reason that it, in opinion of the opposition parties, was Nawaz Sharif-specific, but if some other top political leader is declared ineligible supposing tomorrow, he too would benefit from it as the deposed prime minister has done.

The fundamental consequence of the July 28 Supreme Court judgment in the Panama case is that Nawaz Sharif, being disqualified, can’t fight for an elected office. This implication remains intact, undisputed, whether he heads the PML-N or not.

Now a proviso has been added to Section 203 (1) of the Elections Act, which says that provided that the person shall not be appointed or serve as an office-bearer of a political party if he is not qualified to be, or is disqualified from being, elected or chosen as a member of parliament under any law for time being in force.

MQM-P Senator Atiq Sheikh, who had previously sided with the government, now supported the opposition parties’ amendment. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl MP Hafiz Hamdullah regretted that those who claimed to be champions of democracy have passed a black law. Usman Kakar of the Pukhtoonkhawa Milli Awami Party opined that a wrong law being framed now would hit those who were looking for short-term benefits from it.