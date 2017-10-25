NA body okays three-year jail for power overbilling

LAHORE: Federal Power Division Minister Awais Leghari has got approved an amendment from an NA standing committee for punishment of imprisonment up to three years for employees of distribution companies involved in overbilling.

In a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy, chaired by Bilal Virk and held at the Wapda House on Tuesday, the minister proposed an amendment to the Nepra Act whereby an employee of the distribution companies (DISCOs) would be punished if found involved in overbilling.

The proposal had been finalised by the Power Division after Leghari took two-week long briefings and analysed various aspects linked to the amendment. The amendment would enable Nepra to investigate complaints against overbilling and wrong billing. After an employee is found guilty, the matter will be referred to law-enforcement agencies for registration of an FIR.

In the meeting, Leghari also directed the CEOs of DISCOs to have liaison with MNAs and other representatives of the people. He directed the CEOs to keep transparent record of development projects and ensure the projects are completed on time.

The minister directed that all applications relating to electrification must be available on the DISCOs’ websites and details be made public and notified at the sub-division level to ensure fair play. He directed the CEOs to regularly brief people’s representatives on the projects.

He also directed them and other organisational heads to constitute procurement committees and devise a transparent material management system to ensure timely completion of projects.