Electricity tariff up by Rs1.50 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday increased the electricity tariff by Rs1.50 per unit.

It passed capacity charges amounting to Rs115.179 billion to end consumers of DISCOs (electric power distribution companies). This newspaper has already published a report on this expected raise in power tariff.

Nepra has come up with this decision in the suo moto proceedings regarding periodical adjustments on account of power purchase prices and prior year adjustments pertaining to the financial year 2016-17 in the consumer-end tariff of all electricity power distribution companies.

The authority is cognizant of the fact that the FY 2016-17 has already lapsed and variations on account of PPP (including impact of T&D losses on FCA) and PYA pertaining to DISCOS for the FY 2016-17 have not yet been recovered or passed on to the consumers. The authority believes that any such variations need to be passed on to the consumers in order to ensure financial viability of the sector, which otherwise would result in huge prior period adjustments, thus, resulting in consumer end tariff distortions. So Nepra has passed variations, adjustments which were due and capacity charges of power plants, including new wind and solar plants of 1,200 MW.

The capacity charges of Rs115.179 billion also include Rs60 billion as Net Hydel Profit. Nepra has already increased the end consumers tariff by Re0.48 per unit earlier on September 20 by passing the impact of Rs34 billion (Rs10 billion in the head of line losses and Rs24 billion on accounts of write-offs). This means that the total tariff would surge by Rs1.98 per unit.

"With the decision of passing burden of the NHP of Rs60 billion to end consumers, the cost of hydro generation per unit has increased from Rs2 to Rs4.45 per unit and if more claims of Punjab in the head of net hydel profit are included, the per unit hydro generation tariff will further increase over Rs7 per unit," a senior official of the regulator told The News.

Nepra says that it is the decision of the CCI (Council of Common Interests) to pass the burden of NHP on to end consumers and the regulator is bound to do it. The consumers are already paying Rs1.10 in the head of NHP.

Nepra also says that after passing Rs60 billion burden of the NHP to end consumers, it has also passed the remaining legitimate capacity charges of Rs55 billion, arguing if these are not passed, the power sector would not be sustainable any more.

Nepra says that it has already adjusted in the tariff by giving relief to the consumers and by June 30, 2016 the amount of Rs54 billion was left to be adjusted and in the latest scenario by June 30, 2017, capacity charges adjustments stood at Rs115.179 billion, which is a pass through item and the burden of Rs115.179 billion is being passed on to end consumers owing to which the power tariff has increased by Rs1.50 per unit.

Already in Pakistan the cost of doing business is on the higher side and with the increase in tariff by Rs1.98 in toto, the cost of doing business will further soar. Owing to increase in tariff of electricity and LNG, 70 percent textile units have vanished in Punjab, which has increased the unemployment rate in the country.