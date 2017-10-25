Arresting students

Any hope that the dispute between student groups and administrators at the Quaid-e-Azam University would be settled without further incident proved misplaced after the police arrested 70 students on Monday. The arrests took place in a futile attempt to reopen the university after over two weeks of protests led to its closure for three days. The arrests came at the worst possible time since it looked like student groups and the QAU administration had moved closer to an agreement. The student protests were initially sparked by opposition to the expulsion of two students but quickly expanded to include criticism of the fees charged, a demand for more hostels and removal of security barriers at the campus. All academic activities at the university came to a halt as protesters put adhesive on the locks, leading to the cancellation of classes. According to the university, the students had been responsible for creating ethnic tensions. Vice Chancellor Javed Ashraf claimed that all the teachers were opposed to letting the expelled students back. Even if that were true, QAU needed to show greater consideration for the protesting students. They deserve to be heard and not have their demands instantly dismissed. It is telling that the police only started arresting students once everyone other than the Baloch Student Council had called off their strikes. When a student group representing a marginalised segment of the population was the only one remaining, the university and law enforcement seemed to have felt safe to conduct mass arrests.

The protests at QAU are a reminder of how powerful and effective students can be when they organise. Ziaul Haq’s ban on student unions went a long way in essentially ending student politics. It is notable that the university has said that the two students who were expelled were part of ethnic groups. The ban on student unions has led to the rise of sectarian and extremist groups, many of which serve as a conduit to militant outfits. Such groups routinely brandish arms, regularly clash against each other and have the power to influence the running of universities. Ideally, the ban on student unions should be lifted to serve as a counter to these groups. Until then, the university should take seriously the issues raised by the students. It needs to regularly communicate with the student body to ensure no issues have been left unaddressed. When students peacefully demonstrate, as they have here, there should never be a need to resort to strong-hand police tactics just to disrupt them. As the largest public university in the country, QAU should act as a model to other universities. It has fallen well short of that ideal in its handling of the protests. Now it has the opportunity to make amends and take a less confrontational approach.