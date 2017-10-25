Game of tag

The arrest of former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon after a long cat-and-mouse game in the Sindh High Court may portend tough times ahead for the PPP in the run-up to next year’s general elections. The charges against Memon are certainly serious – he and 11 others are accused of embezzling nearly Rs6 billion that was meant to be paid to advertising agencies during his tenure – and warrant a full investigation and trial. The former minister and PPP leader had been arrested briefly after he returned from a two-year self imposed exile in March this year. Since then, little was heard about the NAB reference against him. There is no doubt at all that every allegation of corruption needs to be thoroughly investigated and punishment under the law handed out. Engaging in this exercise would be the only way to deter powerful men from indulging in a blatant misuse of power. But for accountability to be accepted by people, it is also important it be transparent and completely above board.

Memon has asked: if others are granted bail, why then was the same courtesy not granted to him? This may be because Memon is considered a flight risk. He spent two years in self-imposed exile abroad when charges were first being framed against him. It is also worth recalling that when Memon returned from Dubai in March he had already obtained protective bail from the Islamabad High Court but was still detained by plainclothes officials of NAB in an act the PPP compared to a kidnapping. Others have asked why no action was taken against Memon till so many months after he returned to the country, why he and his fellow accused have been pounced upon now, and what this means in the broader political context where once more accountability cases – the most significant one involving alleged corruption by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family – have been dominating headlines for days. PPP sympathisers will of course focus on the recent formation, at the house of Pir Pagara, of the ‘Grand’ Democratic Alliance in Sindh, comprising rivals like the PML-F and PML-N as well as individuals such as Zulfiqar Mirza, Arbab Rahim and Ghous Ali Shah and other anti-PPP forces and party dissidents. The feeling in the PPP camp will be that all of these actions, including Memon’s arrest, are part of manoeuvring ahead of the elections. On the other hand, the recent dismissal of the last remaining charges against Asif Zardari, the release of Dr Asim and the return of close associates of Zardari from Dubai could lead some to reach different conclusions or assumptions. The facts is that in election years, any major action tends to be seen in the context of a larger narrative.

That does not mean the case against Memon should be halted but it does place a responsibility on government agencies to ensure their every move is unimpeachable. The country does not need any doubts raised over the legitimacy of the democratic process in the run-up to the next general election. The charges against Memon need to be provided. The same holds true of the many others accused of corruption. What we need to know is how NAB chooses when and whom to target for their actions. The risk of an impression being created that political motives have taken precedence over law, legality and the good of the country must be guarded against. While Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said in March, when Memon returned to the country, that the party was in no way attempting to protect him, Sharjeel Memon of course remains associated with the PPP and will be seen as one of the party’s leaders in the latest accountability process. It remains to be seen if Memon’s arrest could have an impact on the increasingly complex politics of Sindh.