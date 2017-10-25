Expired products

It is a shame that the sale of expired products has now become a common practice in the country. In fact, according to some media reports, a large number of pharmacies were found to be selling dated medicines. That profiteers are conveniently selling expired products across the country is a failure of our authorities. Selling expired products is a criminal activity. The use of such products may cause life-threatening diseases and may result in instant death as well.

This issue should be addressed by the food authorities of the country. Being an agricultural country, Pakistan has enough resources to produce good quality products. The government should ban those shops and markets which are selling expired products and impose a heavy financial penalty on them so that they do not have the courage to get involved in such activities ever again.

Muhammad Masood (Karachi)