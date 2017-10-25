Be prepared

The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has said that India should keep an eye on Pakistan. This is perhaps the most absurd and incongruous statement and is totally uncalled for. Is the US destitute of vision, living in some other world, that it cannot see countless and innumerable sacrifices Pakistan has made in the war on terror? In fact, the country is paying a heavy price for the US’s war. What has India contributed to eliminate terrorism? The answer is nothing.

Still US President Donald Trump declared India to be the biggest sufferer of terrorism. It is India which violated the UN resolution by not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir. It was Indian forces who were shooting pellets at the Kashmiris, violating human rights. It was India whose agent Kulbushan Jadhav admitted India’s involvement in destabilising Pakistan. It is time the country reviewed its foreign policy to face the upcoming challenges in an efficient manner.

Muhammad Talha Waqas (Rawalpindi)