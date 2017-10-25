Road repair

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the dangerously dilapidated condition of road at Safoora Chowrangi, Karachi. Wide craters are formed on both sides of the road, disrupting the smooth flow of traffic especially during rush hour. Roughly speaking, around 100,000 vehicles cross Safoora Chowrangi on a daily basis. Broken roads make it difficult for commuters to have smooth rides. All concerned departments are blaming each other for this poor condition, but no one is coming forward to start repair work. Because of huge craters, many vehicles have been damaged. The concerned authorities should look into the matter and take measures to deal with the matter efficiently.

There is another connected issue regarding the traffic jam at Safoora Chowrangi. In order to tackle growing terrorism in the city, check-posts were installed at different locations. The check-post near Safoora Chowrangi causes traffic congestion. Although it was decided that the check-post will be removed, no action has been taken to date. The authorities should deal with both matters on an urgent basis to provide relief to commuters.

Wardah Hasan (Karachi)