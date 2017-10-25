Happy days are here again

The last match of the recently concluded ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was played on Monday (Oct 23). Pakistan won the series by defeating Sri Lanka in all matches. The 5-0 clean sweep is a step towards absolute excellence. The credit for this achievement goes to the young players, including Hassan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shadaab Khan, Usman Shinwari and Imam-ul-Haq. Under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, the young players shone on the field. It seems that the void created by the retirement of senior players will be filled in no time.

Spectacular performance of young players will definitely take the national team to new heights. Our cricketers deserve praise and recognition. They are loyal and dedicated to their profession. Because of the hard work of our players, Pakistan has managed to come into the positive light. Now, many international players have agreed to visit Pakistan for international matches. If the same spirit and zeal is maintained by our team, we will stand among the most distinct teams of the world.

Muhammad Aized (Gujranwala)