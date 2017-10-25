Trump ‘debases our country,’ slams Republican senator

WASHINGTON: Top Republican Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday escalated his all-out war of words with Donald Trump, slamming the US president as an "utterly untruthful" leader who "debases" his country.

Corker, who chairs the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has emerged as an outspoken critic of the president, made the hard-hitting remarks after Trump attacked him in a series of morning tweets.

"I don’t know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard and debases our country in the way that he does, but he does," Corker told CNN, in a remarkable excoriation from within the commander-in-chief’s own party.

"It’s unfortunate that our nation finds itself in this place," he said, expressing regret for having supported Trump’s presidential bid, and saying he would not vote for him again.

"He has proven himself unable to rise to the occasion" as president, Corker said in the interview conducted in a Senate hallway.

The fiery spat erupted just hours before Trump was due to attend a luncheon with Senate Republicans where he was expected to drum up support for a sweeping tax reform he wants to see adopted by year-end.

"Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts," Trump tweeted early on Tuesday.

Corker, who has announced he is not seeking re-election in 2018, responded with a tweet of his own: "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president."

After Corker’s retort, Trump went on to brand him a "lightweight" and the "incompetent" foreign relations chairman who "doesn’t have a clue."

The stinging verbal blows marked the latest salvo in what is now a full-blown public war of words between the president and one of his party’s most important lieutenants in Congress, a measured Republican who has immense sway over foreign policy issues as well as taxes.Corker was considered for both vice-president and secretary of state and was a key Trump ally during much of the 2016 campaign.

He has since become a vocal critic, claiming Donald Trump could be setting the nation on a path to a third world war.

Trump has called Corker “Liddle’ (sic) Bob Corker”. The president’s latest spat with the senator came after Corker said the White House should “step aside” and let Congress’s tax-writing committees figure out how to pay for the $1tn tax cut Trump wants to sign by the end of the year.

Corker said the tough, “spinach part” of the process was looming and suggested that recent White House decisions to take proposals off the table were not helping. On Monday, Trump ruled out changes to popular 401(k) retirement plans to help pay for the tax cut.

Corker has said he could oppose moves to pass tax reform, a priority for Republicans after the repeated failure of attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Corker has insisted that any changes to the tax code must reduce the deficit. Trump’s plan would probably increase it. Republicans hold a slim 52-48 majority in the Senate, making defections costly.

Donald Trump accused him of “fighting tax cuts” and mused: “Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!”