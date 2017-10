Junior squad announced for U19 Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Youth U19 Asia Cup was announced on Tuesday. The ACC Youth U19 Asia Cup will be held in Malaysia from November 8 to 20.Squad: Hassan Khan (captain), Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Umair Yousaf, Zaid Alam, Haider Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Hammad, Mohammad Taha, Saad Khan, Ashar Qureshi, Musa Khan, Shaheen Shah, Mohammad Ali, Munir Riaz; Reserve Players: Mohammad Arif, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Salman Shafqat.