Sara becomes Pakistan’s first female ITF Level-2 coach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sara Mansoor recorded her name in Pakistan’s tennis history on Tuesday by becoming the first female ITF Level-2 coach of the country.
“I’m delighted that Sara Mansoor has achieved the coveted ITF certification. As the first Level 2 female coach in Pakistan, she has not only made history, the achievement will also provide an incentive to other women in the country to pursue what has now become a career of choice, internationally,” said President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan.Pakistan’s No 1 ranked player, Sara Mansoor also led the national women’s tennis team at the Asian Indoor Games held recently.
KARACHI: Sara Mansoor recorded her name in Pakistan’s tennis history on Tuesday by becoming the first female ITF Level-2 coach of the country.
“I’m delighted that Sara Mansoor has achieved the coveted ITF certification. As the first Level 2 female coach in Pakistan, she has not only made history, the achievement will also provide an incentive to other women in the country to pursue what has now become a career of choice, internationally,” said President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan.Pakistan’s No 1 ranked player, Sara Mansoor also led the national women’s tennis team at the Asian Indoor Games held recently.
Comments