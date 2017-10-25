Wed October 25, 2017
Sports

October 25, 2017

Sara becomes Pakistan’s first female ITF Level-2 coach

KARACHI: Sara Mansoor recorded her name in Pakistan’s tennis history on Tuesday by becoming the first female ITF Level-2 coach of the country.

“I’m delighted that Sara Mansoor has achieved the coveted ITF certification. As the first Level 2 female coach in Pakistan, she has not only made history, the achievement will also provide an incentive to other women in the country to pursue what has now become a career of choice, internationally,” said President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan.Pakistan’s No 1 ranked player, Sara Mansoor also led the national women’s tennis team at the Asian Indoor Games held recently.

