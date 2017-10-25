STA offering refereeing course to youngsters

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) is preparing a group of young boys and girls for future umpiring by giving them on-court training of refereeing at the basic level.

STA umpiring course has nine participants who are getting training at the 1st Beaconhouse Open National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship at KG.“They are being prepared for yellow batch umpiring course. We have provided them with books and transport while they are getting on-court training,” said Khalid Rehmani.

He added that Emanuel is a coach from Lahore who has come to Karachi for this course. “He’s training these students. It will benefit them in future,” added Khalid.Rehan, a student, told this scribe he had learned a lot from the training. “I am a PT teacher and I have found this training very useful as I learned many new things related to tennis. I had conducted a two-day course at the Union Club,” said Rehan.

He added he was now getting practical experience at this Beaconhouse championship. “I will carry on with this training and would love to practice it at international level. I will use this course to train my own students,” he added.