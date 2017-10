Giggs throws hat in ring for Everton, Leicester jobs

LONDON: Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has expressed his interest in the vacant managerial positions at Premier League sides Leicester City and Everton.

Everton sacked manager Ronald Koeman on Monday after they dropped into the relegation zone following Sunday’s humiliating 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

The Dutchman became the third managerial casualty of the season after Crystal Palace fired his compatriot Frank de Boer four league games into the season and Leicester parted ways with Craig Shakespeare last week.

“For me these are clubs I would be interested in,” Giggs told Sky Sports, referring to 18th-placed Everton and Leicester who sit four places above them.

“I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history.

“However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions.”Giggs won 13 Premier League titles and made a record 963 appearances for United before managing them for four games on an interim basis following the sacking of David Moyes in 2014. The Welshman worked as assistant manager under Louis van Gaal but followed the Dutchman out of Old Trafford after being offered a reduced role under Jose Mourinho.The 43-year-old has in the past suggested that there are too many foreign managers in the Premier League and little opportunity for local talents.