Djokovic, Wawrinka target Abu Dhabi return

ABU DHABI: Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka are due to make their competitive return after six months out injured here in December.The former world number ones have not played since Wimbledon, with Djokovic nursing a longterm elbow problem and Wawrinka undergoing knee surgery.

They will join among others Rafael Nadal in the December 28-30 Mubadala World Tennis Championship, organisers of the exhibition tournament announced on Tuesday.Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic called time on his season after struggling on and off with a right elbow injury.

The Serb, a three-time winner of the Abu Dhabi event, said: “The line-up is very strong as always and it will be the perfect way to make my comeback and begin the season.”Swiss star Wawrinka, 32, missed his US Open title defence when undergoing knee surgery in August.The three-time Grand slam winner said: “My recovery is going well and I can’t wait to be back on court. I’m working hard together with my team and looking forward to being back.”