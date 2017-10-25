Unsworth keen to make Everton job his own

LONDON: David Unsworth is keen to prove himself worthy of becoming full-time manager of Premier League side Everton after being appointed caretaker boss following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

The 44-year-old will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s intimidating trip to champions Chelsea in the last 16 of the League Cup.Unsworth is a firm favourite with the fans having served the club with distinction as a player, making 350 appearances during two spells at Goodison Park.

He gained kudos as a coach by guiding the Under-23 side to the Premier League 2 title last season.“I’m a very proud man sat here preparing to lead Everton out tomorrow,” he told the media at his eve of match press conference.

“It doesn’t matter how many games I have, I’ll give it everything I’ve got. I’ll repeat myself from last time I sat here 18 months ago (he took charge of their final league game of the 2015/16 campaign after Roberto Martinez was fired), who wouldn’t want this job?

“The chairman has given me an opportunity,”“From that, performances will dictate any future for me as Everton manager. I want to manage and this is an amazing club to be manager of. I make no secret of it.”