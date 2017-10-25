Unsworth keen to make Everton job his own

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: David Unsworth is keen to prove himself worthy of becoming full-time manager of Premier League side Everton after being appointed caretaker boss following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.
The 44-year-old will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s intimidating trip to champions Chelsea in the last 16 of the League Cup.Unsworth is a firm favourite with the fans having served the club with distinction as a player, making 350 appearances during two spells at Goodison Park.
He gained kudos as a coach by guiding the Under-23 side to the Premier League 2 title last season.“I’m a very proud man sat here preparing to lead Everton out tomorrow,” he told the media at his eve of match press conference.
“It doesn’t matter how many games I have, I’ll give it everything I’ve got. I’ll repeat myself from last time I sat here 18 months ago (he took charge of their final league game of the 2015/16 campaign after Roberto Martinez was fired), who wouldn’t want this job?
“The chairman has given me an opportunity,”“From that, performances will dictate any future for me as Everton manager. I want to manage and this is an amazing club to be manager of. I make no secret of it.”
LONDON: David Unsworth is keen to prove himself worthy of becoming full-time manager of Premier League side Everton after being appointed caretaker boss following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.
The 44-year-old will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s intimidating trip to champions Chelsea in the last 16 of the League Cup.Unsworth is a firm favourite with the fans having served the club with distinction as a player, making 350 appearances during two spells at Goodison Park.
He gained kudos as a coach by guiding the Under-23 side to the Premier League 2 title last season.“I’m a very proud man sat here preparing to lead Everton out tomorrow,” he told the media at his eve of match press conference.
“It doesn’t matter how many games I have, I’ll give it everything I’ve got. I’ll repeat myself from last time I sat here 18 months ago (he took charge of their final league game of the 2015/16 campaign after Roberto Martinez was fired), who wouldn’t want this job?
“The chairman has given me an opportunity,”“From that, performances will dictate any future for me as Everton manager. I want to manage and this is an amazing club to be manager of. I make no secret of it.”
Comments