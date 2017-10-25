Bishoo puts Zimbabwe in a spin as WI claim first Test

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Devendra Bishoo provided an excellent display of leg spin to grab four wickets as West Indies eased to a 117-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first Test here on Tuesday.

Bishoo took four for 105 in Zimbabwe’s second innings as the hosts were bowled out for 316, taking his haul for the match to nine for 184.Zimbabwe had earlier been set a target of 434 for victory after West Indies were bowled out for 373 in their second innings after Roston Chase top-scored with 95.

Zimbabwe made a bright start with a 99-run opening partnership before Hamilton Masakadza (57) and Solomon Mire (47) lost their wickets in quick succession, followed by Craig Ervine and Sean Williams to go to tea on 159-4.

Brandan Taylor (73) provided some stout resistance, but the home side’s hopes of victory were ended when he was run out as the eighth wicket to fall.The second and final Test starts Sunday.

With plenty of spin on offer all day, the slow bowlers did the bulk of the damage, Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite contributing three wickets between them.As was the case in the first innings, too often Zimbabwe were the authors of their own demise. Sean Williams charged unnecessarily at Bishoo to be stumped, Sikandar Raza cut a long hop to extra cover, Malcolm Waller was run out after being called through for a non-existent single, and Regis Chakabva offered Chase a simple caught-and-bowled.

West Indies won toss

West Indies 1st innings 219 all-out (S Hope* 90; Cremer 4-64)

Zimbabwe 1st innings 159 all-out (H Masakadza 42; D Bishoo 5-79)

West Indies 2nd innings

K C Brathwaite lbw b Sikandar 86

K O A Powell b Cremer 17

K A Hope lbw b Jarvis 43

S D Hope lbw b Jarvis 44

R Chase b Williams 95

J Blackwood st Chakabva b Williams 3

S Dowrich c Masakadza b Williams 12

*J Holder c Mpofu b Cremer 24

D Bishoo c Williams b Cremer 44

K Roach b Cremer 0

S Gabriel not out 0

Extras (3b, 2lb) 5

Total (all out, 126 overs) 373

Fall: 1-25, 2-107, 3-174, 4-211, 5-224, 6-244, 7-277, 8-369, 9-369, 10-373

Bowling: Jarvis 24-1-66-2; Mpofu 10-3-30-0; Williams 35-8-91-3; Cremer 34-5-114-4; Sikandar 19-4-53-1; Mire 2-0-5-0; Waller 2-0-9-0

Zimbabwe 2nd innings

H Masakadza c Hope b Brathwaite 57

S Mire b Roach 47

C Ervine lbw b Bishoo 18

B Taylor run out 73

S Williams st Dowrich b Bishoo 6

Sikandar Raza c Chase b Bishoo 30

M Waller run out 11

R Chakabva c and b Chase 1

*G Cremer c and b Bishoo 9

K Jarvis not out 23

C Mpofu c Powell b Chase 33

Extras (5b, 1lb, 2nb) 8

Total (all out, 90.4 overs) 316

Fall: 1-99, 2-109, 3-141, 4-155, 5-219, 6-246, 7-249, 8-253, 9-263, 10-316

Bowling: Roach 13-3-34-1; Gabriel 10-2-50-0 (2nb); Holder 12-4-30-0; Bishoo 32-8-105-4; Chase 13.4-2-61-2; Brathwaite 10-1-30-1

Result: West Indies won by 117 runs

Series: West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0

Man of the Match: Davendra Bishoo (West Indies)

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Paul Reiffel (AUS). TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)