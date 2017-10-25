Former referee plans to hold inter-departmental tournament

KARACHI: In order to keep alive the national footballers and departments in the most difficult phase for country’s main stream sport due to FIFA’s sanctions, former FIFA referee Ahmed Jan plans to hold First All-Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Departmental Football tournament here at the KMC Football Stadium from November 19.

“Football is passing through the toughest period and we need to back it. Although I don’t have money in hand but I hope God will help me. I have decided to hold a national level event in which around 20 to 21 departments from across the country will show their worth,” Ahmed told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He said that majority of the teams had confirmed their entries.“It is now very much on as we have received confirmation from several outfits which is encouraging. The departments from Punjab are more interested. Some referees are even prepared to work free of cost during the competitions,” Ahmed said.

He said that Rs25,000 entry fee has been kept, adding, some departments would not be able to pay the same amount.“Some departments like PWD, Sindh Government Press, KDA and Steel Mills will not be able to pay the entry fee. I am trying to get some sponsors for the event who will help keep the game alive,” the organiser said.

“Because of the drought, players and departments have lost their faith and are not sure what would happen in future. The event at least will help the stake-holders regain some confidence and would realise that there are at least some activities,” Ahmed conceded.

He hoped that it will be a fine event for the fans.“KMC is a crowd-puller venue. When you hold an event here with solid plan then crowd comes. I hope we will find a packed venue during the event,” he said.

Since April 2015, football has been facing tough time as none of Pakistan’s teams have toured abroad since, nor the Premier League and other domestic events have been held.