Wed October 25, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 25, 2017

Hair admits stealing cash from liquor shop

SYDNEY: Former Australian Test umpire Darrell Hair has admitted stealing cash from the liquor shop where he was working, in a dramatic fall from grace for a man who enjoyed a successful but controversial career in cricket.The 65-year-old, who caused a storm when he no-balled Sri Lanka star Muttiah Muralitharan for an illegal bowling action in 1995, took Aus$9,005.75 (US$7,041) between February 25 and April 28 this year.The Sydney Morning Herald said Hair had a gambling problem and that he was fired when his bosses found CCTV footage showing him with his hand in the till.

