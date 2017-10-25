Zulfiqar Babar spins WAPDA to much-needed victory

KARACHI: International left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar bowled superbly to enable holders WAPDA grab a win and enhance their Super Eight chances when they overwhelmed National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by six wickets on the fourth and final day of their Pool A fifth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Babar picked 5-46 to help WAPDA dismiss NBP for only 195 in their second innings after resuming at 127-6. He finished the outing with 7-123.As NBP had conceded a seven-run lead, WAPDA had to chase 189 to win which they achieved in the 46th over after losing four wickets. Ayaz Tasawar (59*) and Test stumper Kamran Akmal (34*) remained not out. Ayaz smashed seven fours and two sixes from 63 balls. Kamran hammered four fours and two sixes from 37 balls. Opener Zahid Mansoor (56) and Adnan Raees (32), earlier, provided a 70-run opening stand to the Salman Butt-led side. Zahid struck seven fours from 101 balls, while left-hander Adnan whacked three fours from 69 balls.

Left-arm spinner Kamran Ghulam (4-58) got all the four wickets that fell. NBP posted 314 in their first innings. WAPDA, in response, piled-up 321. The victory took WAPDA to 33 points, their fourth win which left them in a much better position to confirm a place in the Super Eight stage.

The loss dented NBP’s qualifying chances as they trail seventh in their group with 12 points. National Bank will have to face tough oppositions in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in their next two games.

Meanwhile, Islamabad recorded their first win of the season when they demolished Faisalabad by ten wickets at Diamond Club Ground Islamabad thanks to their pacer Shehzad Azam Rana’s fine bowling in the entire outing.

Azam captured 6-80 to enable Islamabad bundle out Faisalabad for 207 after resuming their second innings at 127-4 on follow-on. Azam finished the outing with 8-145. Ali Shan (46) and Iftikhar Ahmed (43) were the top scorers.

Islamabad then chased the 26-run target in the 13th over without losing a wicket.

Islamabad posted 386 in their first innings. In reply, Faisalabad perished for 204.

In Pool B clash at LCCA Ground Lahore, Lahore Whites stayed alive when they overpowered Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) by 102 runs to elevate to the third spot with 21 points, following UBL (48) and HBL (37) who have already made it to the Super Eight round.

Chasing 395, FATA were bundled out for 292 in their first innings after resuming at 105-2.

Yasir Hameed, Test cricketer, top-scored with 89. The right-handed batsman, who was once regarded as the top opener of Pakistan, smashed 13 fours and one six in his 109-ball knock.

He added 111 runs for the third wicket with international Mukhtar Ahmed (41) who struck six fours and one six from 60 deliveries.

Asif Afridi, in the lower middle order, hammered a rapid 48-ball 45 which had six fours and two sixes.Lahore Whites piled-up 240 and 289-5 declared. FATA were folded for only 135 in their first innings.

Left-arm young pacer Mir Hamza claimed 12 wickets in the match to help United Bank Limited (UBL) rout Pakistan Television by nine wickets, their fifth successive triumph.After conceding a 192-run lead, PTV resumed their second innings at 72-2 and were bowled out for 285 to set a 94-run target for UBL who achieved it in the 16th over after losing one wicket.

Ali Khan (109) was the star performer for PTV who struck a fine hundred off 130 balls which had 13 fours and five sixes.Mir Hamza, who had taken 7-68 in the first innings, once again bowled brilliantly and claimed 5-69. International pacers Ehsan Adil and Sohail Khan bagged two wickets each.PTV piled up 312 in their first innings. In response, UBL staged 504 all out.