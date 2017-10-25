Pakistan women thrash Brunei

KARACHI: Young Hamra Latif starred with a hat-trick as Pakistan defeated the hosts Brunei by four goals to nil at the Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge 2017 in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan.

Hamra scored all her goals in the first half: two came through open play while she completed her hat-trick on the cusp of half-time with a penalty corner conversion. Pakistan added another goal in the second half. Ambreen Arshad cashed in on a penalty stroke.

After completion of the first round of the double league, Hong Kong lead the three-team competition, having won both of their matches. Pakistan are second with one win and one loss. Brunei have lost both the matches.Pakistan will now face Hong Kong on Thursday (tomorrow).