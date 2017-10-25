Youth urged to spread word about right of way for ambulances

Islamabad :All schools of thought in Pakistan must participate in the ‘Give Way to Ambulance, Save a Life’ campaign in order to sensitise citizens to the need for giving right of way to ambulance services. Hogging a road despite seeing a fast approaching ambulance is a purely inhuman act that tentamounts to clinical insensitivity.

The chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRC) Dr. Saeed Elahi expressed these views Tuesday while talking to a delegation of volunteers at the National Headquarters.

The campaign, which has been launched by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with PRC, is successfully progressing throughout the country. “Drivers, particularly public transport drivers, should be educated about the importance of an ambulance carrying someone needing immediate medical attention.

They ought to give way to an ambulance soon after hearing a wailing siren so that it can

reach a medical facility within the shortest possible time to save a precious human life,” Dr. Saeed stated.

The PRC chairman said it was the duty of the city and town administrations to ensure no tailbacks on roads for uninterrupted passage of ambulances. “We need to change the society's behaviour and attitude on road usage. In developed countries, the central part of every important road or highway in almost every city is set aside for ambulances; our government should also take such measures to save hundreds of precious human lives every year,” he suggested, exhorting the volunteers to actively take part in the campaign.