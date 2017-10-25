Dengue fever continues to spread

Rawalpindi :Despite a significant fall in temperature in this region of the country, dengue fever has been hitting population continuously and the number of confirmed patients being reported at public sector hospitals here in town has not shown any downward trend.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that Department of Infectious Diseases (DID) here in Holy Family Hospital tested as many as 93 patients positive for dengue fever in last 10 days that took the total number of patients so far tested positive at HFH this season to 334.

In last 24 hours, the HFH received a total of 40 suspected patients of dengue fever at its outpatient department of which 13 have been registered as probable cases of the infection and their blood samples have been sent to pathology department for dengue serology.

A total of 50 patients of dengue fever including confirmed and suspected ones were undergoing treatment at the HFH on Tuesday. Of these 50 patients, as many as 24 have already been tested positive while results in 13 cases is being awaited by the DID at the HFH. In last 24 hours, however, only six patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever at the HFH.

Of the total 334 patients tested positive for dengue fever here at the HFH so far, as many as 140 are residents of Rawalpindi while 147 reached HFH from the federal capital. Another 24 patients reached HFH from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while nine patients are from Attock. So far, six patients have reached HFH from AJ&K, five from Chakwal and one each from Kasur, Khoshab and Karachi.

The number of patients reaching dengue fever OPD at the HFH has started showing a downward trend and it is hoped that in next few days, the number of confirmed cases would show a significant downward trend after further fall in mercury level, said Focal Person for dengue fever at HFH Dr. Haroon while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He, like many other health experts, is of the view that mosquitoes would move to warmer places inside homes from outside and it is time for individuals to take extra care while staying at homes and offices.