Petition filed against hydro power project

Islamabad :A limited liability company has filed a writ petition in a civil court of Islamabad seeking stay orders against creating any third party interest by Wapda in the ‘ Mohmand Hydro Power Project’ commonly known as Munda Dam Project.

The petitioner namely M/s Amzo in its petition had taken the plea that the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) had issued a Letter of Interest (LoI) to it for development of the Mohmand Hydro Power Project on River Swat.

The petitioner said the Feasibility Study Report was submitted within time, performance guarantee was released and report was approved by the Panel of Experts. Later, the petitioner has taken the plea that inspite of approval of feasibility study, illegally and without lawful reasons, the petitioner was deprived of work of development of the project and the work was given to Wapda on the pretext of some litigations.

The petitioner pointed out that it was always ready to fulfil its obligations and carry out and complete the project but it was deprived of its legitimate right of executing work. The petitioner said that its petition seeking stay orders against award of work to Wapda was still pending in Lahore. But still, Wapda had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the project. The petitioner had prayed to the court to issue stay order restraining Wapda from creating any third party interests in the Mohmand Hydro Power Project.