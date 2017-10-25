Islamabad to have pharmacovigilance centre

Islamabad :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will establish a National Pharmacovigilance Centre in Islamabad. This centre will promote patient safety by collecting data on adverse drug reactions as part of continuous monitoring and vigilance of marketed drugs in line with international practices.

The decision was taken at the 22nd meeting of the Policy Board of DRAP, held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Naveed Kamran Baloch. Provincial secretaries of health or their representatives from the governments of Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan and FATA, as well as by members of the Board also attended the meeting.

In addition to routine functions, the Policy Board granted approval for Pharmacovigilance Regulations 2017, under which the National Pharmacovigilance Centre will be established.

Registration holders of medicines will submit data of adverse drug reactions from their products to the National Pharmacovigilance Centre. In addition to pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals, doctors, pharmacists, and nurses will also submit pharmacovigilance data.

Furthermore, a new portal will be available for patients and the public to report a drug complaint or adverse report. Provincial chapters will also be established and will be linked for monitoring and early detection of any potential drug-related adverse event. This centre will also be linked with Uppsala Monitoring Centre of the World Health Organization and thus medical professionals of Pakistan will have access to updated information on drugs.

The Board approved in principle, the draft guideline of the code for ethical marketing and interaction with healthcare professionals by the pharmaceutical industry. DRAP will share the draft with stakeholders before final notification. In addition, for consistent improvements, a Quality Management Cell was also approved along with a Vigilance Cell.