NUML walk highlights importance of education SDG on UN Day

Islamabad: The students of Governance and Public Policy department, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), organised a literacy awareness walk to mark the foundation day of the United Nations on Tuesday.

The key objective of the walk was to highlight the importance of a very significant Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). The walk was organised under the supervision of GPP faculty member Abdul Wahid as an assignment to make the students work under the hierarchy of a corporate governance.

A large number of students from different departments of the university participated in the walk led by the NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean Dr Maqsoodul Hassan and head of the GPP department Dr Syed Waqas Ali Kausar, and Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) Executive Director Munir Ahmed.

The participants walked through the main campus to highlight the important issue of education and literacy to achieve the UN SDGs,and its role in the socio-economic development of the citizens of Pakistan. The participants were carrying banners and placards having slogans on them related to the state of literacy and education in Pakistan.

The key message of the walk was that education can change the way we think, our life, and even lead us to realising the opportunity to equal rights. The speakers on the occasion highlighted the role of educated youth in spreading the message of the need of education in self-grooming and the societal development.

They said the literacy set the people on the path of social growth and economic development. It provides knowledge about the core issues and help to reform the society on the principles of ethic and morality. The Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said, “Literacy is the backbone of poverty alleviation efforts. We need to work on emergency basis to enhance the school enrolment that has already slipped by two percent. Dr Syed Waqas Ali Kausar said, there are multiple reasons for the low rate of literacy and education in Pakistan and without improving the situation Pakistan cannot improve its economic indicators.