SZIA students take the lead in WWF plantation drive

Islamabad :The Kachnar Park located in Sector I-8 hummed with cheerful voices on as students of Sheikh Zayed International Academy (SZIA) converged at the beautiful park on Tuesday to establish themselves as responsible custodians of nature by participating in a plantation drive organised by WWF here Tuesday.

With the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Selem Alzaabi as their patron, the students of SZIA, which is already a Green School, actively participated in the global ‘Trees for the Earth’ campaign, which is aimed at inspiring the plantation of 7 to 8 billion saplings worldwide by 2020.

Students from grades 1 to 12 took part in the activity. The plantation also featured a discussion on the consequences of deforestation by students of grades 3, 4 and 5. Every student contributed his or her share to environmental protection by planting a sapling. Their teachers had already sensitized them to the need to become responsible citizens.

“SZIA is indeed proud of being the first institution to start this positive contribution to the environment, the institution’s principal Wafaa Abdul Ghaffar stated on the occasion. She urged the students to preserve wildlife in Pakistan and thanked WWF for its efforts. Wafa pledged absolute support and contribution of the Academy in similar activities in the future as well.

At the end of the activity, the regional manager and staff of WWF presented booklets on wildlife preservation to the participants of the drive. It was indeed a significant learning experience for them.