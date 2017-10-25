Nasira Zubairi’s book lauded

Lahore :Appraisal ceremony of the book authored by renowned poetess and journalist Nasira Zubairi” Tesra Qadam (Third Step)” was held at Alhmara Hall, Lahore, on Tuesday.

Intellectuals,, scholars poetess, poets and famous literary figures, including Asghar Nadeem Syed, Sughra Sadaf, Saadullahb Shah, Zafr Iqbal, Maqsood Wafa, Hameeda Asghar Shaheen, Ayesha Masood , Nasir Abbas and Dr Ibrar Ahamd, participated in the ceremony. Zafar Iqbal presided over the event while Asghar Nadeem Syed was the chief guest. On the occasion, the speakers paid tribute to the author of the book. Asghar Nadeem Syed said poets always took position and challenged the regime/time. Zubairi takes position and challenged the time/regime in her poetry. Her poetry is landscape of psychology, history, human behaviours. She presented true picture of sociopolitical situation in the country. Hameeda Asghar Shaheen said Nasira Zubairi was a brave woman, which depicted from her poetry.

She was not only a resident of the islands where shy women used to live but also a rebel who stood for rights. Zuabari is a fragrance of thought that spread in surroundings. Her poetry also shows divine love. She did romantic poetry as well. She also wrote on mysticism. Zubairi also criticised the people who used religion for their own purposes. She writes “Khuda ka Khauf Becha Ja Raha hei, Ye Karobar Acha Ja Raha hei." She believes in creation. The third book with third step is best example of it. She gives lesson of collectiveness. The poetess is revolutionary, brave and restless.