Sikh Marriage Bill introduced in PA

LAHORE :Punjab Assembly on Tuesday introduced Sikh Marriage Bill 2017 aimed at enabling the Sikh community to register their marriages, and empowering the women as well as children to claim their right in inheritance.

Punjab Anand Karaj Bill 2017 in Punjab Assembly was introduced by Ramesh Singh Arora, the only Sikh MPA in the House, and none of the MPs opposed it. The other bill which was introduced in the Punjab Assembly was the Punjab Regulation of Public Infrastructure Project Bill 2017. Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed, the opposition leader in PA, introduced it. Ramesh Singh Arora lauded the government and thanked Nawaz Sharif, CM Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Ahsen Iqbal, Provincial Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan for extending cooperation to the Bill responding to the demand of the Sikh community of the country. As the Bill has been referred to the Standing Committee, within two months it will assume the shape of Act.

Later, talking to The News, Ramesh Singh stated that once again it had been proven that Pakistan was the most secure country for the minorities. He said nowhere else and even in the country like India where Sikh population was over 20 million, it could register its marriages as a community, and have to merge with Hindus under the law, thus losing their individual identity. In Pakistan, where the volume of Sikh population is much lesser than those living in India, this right has been granted to them to register their marriage which would enable the women, children to claim their rights in inheritance as per law, said Ramesh Singh, who hails from Narowal. He said he was thankful to the Opposition MPAs who didn’t oppose it.

Opposition staged a walkout over a delay in referring the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017. On the Private Members Day, the session was chaired by Deputy Speaker Sher Ali Gorchani. The opposition staged walkout after its leader Mehmood ul Rasheed protested over the objection by treasury members with regard to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017 introduced by him and demanded its immediate referral to the Standing Committee. The opposition continued its boycott till the end. The PA also passed different resolutions of public interest, including the one demanding crackdown on quacks, palmists and magicians.