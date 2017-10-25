NAB arrests Customs officials

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Tuesday arrested nine accused, including Customs officials, clearence agents and betel leaf Importers in an under probe case of alleged embezzlement in Import of betel leaf from India and Sri Lanka.

The arrested accused were identified as Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Shakeel, Khairat Ali, Shahid Hussain Bhutta, Rehan Elahi, Rashid Yaqoob, Muhammad Saeed and Abdul Khaliq Zaki. A NAB spokesman stated that the Bureau had received a complaint from a whistle blower regarding mega embezzlement in Customs duty. It was alleged that during import of betel leaves from India and Sri Lanka at Lahore airport, the duty/taxes were evaded by the importers with the connivance of officers and officials of Customs, thus causing a loss of Rs 2.6 billion to the national exchequer. Complaint was based on embezzlement during incumbency of several collectors, Customs, between the years 2007 and 2012.

During the course of inquiry, he said, it was revealed that certain Goods Declaration (GDs) reflected duty/taxes as having been paid in full with the National Bank of Pakistan but factually no amount was deposited.

Duty/taxes actually paid in the National Bank of Pakistan were far less as compared to the amounts shown on the hard copies of GDs. The spokesman said Customs and bank officials allegedly did this by adding extra digits in front of the amount actually deposited in the bank.