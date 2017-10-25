LeJ militant arrested

An alleged operative of a banned militant outfit was among 10 people arrested by the Sindh Rangers on Tuesday.

A Rangers spokesman said a member of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), identified as Mohammad Zulfiqar, was arrested in a targeted raid in the Jackson area.

A search operation was also carried out in the same area and two political activists, identified as Syed Muhammad Javiad alias Tarzan and Adnan Shabir alias Manjan, were arrested. Both were said to be affiliated with MQM-London.

The Rangers also apprehended four street criminals – Suleman alias Kako, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Kashif and Shahid alias Shikari – who were wanted for bank robberies and muggings in the Saudabad area.

Three drug dealers, identified as Abdaal, Zeeshan and Mohammad Karim, were arrested from Gulbahar, Saudabad and Jackson.