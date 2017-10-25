Arrest of 13 cops missing hearings since 2015 ordered

A court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 13 policemen who have been missing hearings of different cases for the past two years.

The additional district and sessions judge (East) observed that seven police officers and six constables had not been appearing before the court to record statements in multiple cases.

These 13 policemen include inspectors and sub-inspectors and some of the constables are deputed at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan police stations, the judge said. The judge ordered the SSPs concerned to immediately arrest the policemen and produce them before the court.

Ex-KDA chief’s bail

A court once again turned down the bail pleas of former Karachi Development

Authority (KDA) director general Nasir Abbas and his alleged accomplice, Muhammad Haneef, in a case pertaining to charges of money laundering.

The arrested suspects were remanded back to the central after rejection of their bail pleas by the additional district and sessions judge (Central).

The ex-KDA chief is accused of transferring billions of rupees from Pakistan to foreign banks. The co-accused, Muhammad Haneef, is alleged to have become his accomplice in the money laundering. A maternal nephew of Abbas has also been booked in the case but he is still at large.