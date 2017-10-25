Lawyer to argue for maintainability of plea to stay death sentence

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday allowed the lawyer of a death row convict in the 2015 Safoora Goth bus attack to argue the maintainability of a petition seeking a stay of the sentence handed down by a military court.

In a plea to the court, petitioner Farhan Hussain had submitted that his brother, Khurrum Shafiq, was falsely implicated in the case, arrested and later tried along with all other suspects who were eventually implicated by a military court.

Hussain’s counsel argued on Tuesday that the military court’s judgement was not maintainable under the law because the accused should not have been in the custody of military authorities or tried under the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act or the Protection of Pakistan Act 2014, which expired in 2016, because they did not belong to any terrorist organisation or group using the name of religion or sect to raise arms or wage a war against Pakistan, as was decided by a joint investigation team.

The lawyer said Shafiq was tried illegally and in the absence of a counsel, which violated the Constitution’s Article 10-A. He requested the court to stay the implementation of the prisoner’s death sentence, provide certified copies of the military court judgment and transfer the custody of the detainee from Karachi to Rawalpindi. The SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto directed the counsel to argue on the petition’s maintainability at the next hearing.

Plea for shifting convict

Meanwhile, a petition was filed in the SHC seeking the shifting of a prisoner convicted in the murder case of Geo TV reporter Wali Babar from Sukkur to Karachi prison. Petitioner Ayesha Faisal submitted that her husband Faisal Mehmood, who was convicted along with several others, has been incarcerated in Sukkur prison for the past three years. She said the family members were facing hardships in meeting with the detainee and requested that the court direct jail authorities to shift Mehmood to Karachi instead.

Govt officers sacked

Additional Advocate General Mustafa Mahesar on Tuesday filed a report in court along with an affidavit from the chief secretary stating that more than 400 government employees had been removed from their posts after the court ordered action against employees who benefitted from the National Accountability Bureau’s Voluntary Return Scheme.

The report states that 480 employees posted at various grades at different departments including finance, police, education, food and livestock, social welfare, forests and wildlife, among others have been terminated.

In an earlier hearing, the court had directed the chief secretary to file a report and an affidavit regarding the implementation of its order.

Court hours affected

The regular working hours of the SHC remained suspended after 10:30 am due to the demise of former judge of Supreme Court Justice (retd) Hamid Ali Mirza. His funeral prayer was offered at Sultan mosque DHA and he was buried at Gizri graveyard. Several former and serving judges of high court, lawyers and relatives attended the funeral.