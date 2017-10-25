Perween Rahman murder suspect arrested

The four-year search for a suspect in Perween Rahman’s murder case drew to a close on Tuesday as the Manghopir police arrested Muhammad Amjad Hussain Khan alias Amjad Afridi in a late Monday night raid.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, SSP Investigation-I for District West, said the Supreme Court bench hearing Rahman’s murder case had directed the Karachi police at the last case hearing to arrest Afridi and another absconding accused, Ayaz Ali. The latter is yet to be arrested.

“We found out that Afridi frequently travelled between Karachi and Peshawar. We kept a watch on Afridi’s movements and moved for his arrest when he arrived in Karachi.” A surveillance team was deputed along the route that Afridi was expected to take and Nadra was requested to block his identity card.

The police also wrote to the FIA to ascertain if Afridi had travelled abroad but there were no such records. Disputing Afridi’s claim of being associated with the Awami National Party, the SSP said his statement needed to be investigated.

A pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from Afridi’s possession. An FIR, No. 310/17 under sections 4/5 Explosive Act and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and another FIR, No. 311 under section 23(i)A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), were registered against Afridi on behalf of the state.