FPCCI sets up special cell

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has set up a special cell to monitor the overall impact of regulatory duty on imports, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued SRO 1035 (I)/2017 on October 16, 2017 to discourage the imports of the items included in the notification. The SRO issued levied the regulatory duty on 731 items that are included in the imports basket of Pakistan, it added.

FPCCI president Zubair F Tufail has asked the business community to give their inputs and suggestions regarding regulatory duty. He has also specifically asked for the problems and difficulties, if any to be faced by the new import regulatory duties, particularly for raw materials, the statement said.

The FPCCI will submit a comprehensive analysis of the overall affects of the additional duties on imports and any adverse affects or problems faced by the importers and manufacturers and price hike for the consumers, it added.