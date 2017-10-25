ACCA, PBC sign agreement

LAHORE: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the management of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU revolves around ACCA and PBC’s mutual agenda of supporting the development of businesses that emphasises on financial disclosures and reporting that is the key to attract and excite local and foreign direct investment in the economy, it added. ACCA and PBC share a common vision of advancing public interest, advocating corporatisation and business formalisation as the drivers of economic growth.