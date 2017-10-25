Wed October 25, 2017
Business

October 25, 2017

Exchange firm licence suspended

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has suspended, with immediate effect, the license of Al-Hameed International Money Exchange (Pvt) Limited for a period of three months from October 24, 2017 to January 24, 2018, on account of violations of State Bank’s rules and regulations, a statement said on Tuesday.

The exchange company, its head office and branches have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business during the suspension period, it added.

