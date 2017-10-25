OGDCL board elects office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: the board of directors of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has elected Zahid Muzaffar as chairman, a statement said on Tuesday.

Eleven directors have been elected on the OGDCL board for the period of three years during the 20th annual general meeting of shareholders. Muzaffar was unanimously elected as the chairman. The company’s annual accounts for the year 2016/17 were also approved by the shareholders. During the period, OGDCL recorded after-tax-profit of Rs63.80 billion, it added.