Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

OGDCL board elects office-bearers

OGDCL board elects office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: the board of directors of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has elected Zahid Muzaffar as chairman, a statement said on Tuesday.

Eleven directors have been elected on the OGDCL board for the period of three years during the 20th annual general meeting of shareholders. Muzaffar was unanimously elected as the chairman. The company’s annual accounts for the year 2016/17 were also approved by the shareholders.  During the period, OGDCL recorded after-tax-profit of Rs63.80 billion, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement