Copper surges

Sydney/Melbourne: A wave of fresh investment drove Chinese copper futures more than 2 percent higher on Tuesday.

Traders said the weaker U.S. dollar prompted investors to buy into copper contracts on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

The lower greenback makes dollar-denominated LME contracts less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $7,098.50 a tonne by 0245 GMT, maintaining gains from the previous session.

Copper prices breached $7,000 a tonne last week for the first time in more than three years as inventories of metal continue to fall, according to ANZ bank.

LME copper stockpiles are down 10 percent over the past four weeks, with more than 13,000 tonnes of copper warrants cancelled - a sign of further deliveries out of warehouses in coming days, ANZ said.