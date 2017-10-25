Cotton improves

Karachi: Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates increased Rs150/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity remained fast, but the demand in the market was high that resulted in an increase in the spot rates. “Mills have continued quality buying that increased the rates,” he added.

A total of 30 transactions were recorded of around 33,000 bales at a price of Rs5,600 to Rs6,500/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Shahdadpur, Khairpur, Daharki, Ghotki, Saleh Pat, Rohri, D G Khan, Rahimyar Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Mianwali, Burewala, Chichawatni and Fort Abbas.