Oil up

Singapore/Tokyo Oil prices inched up on Tuesday, getting support from a decline in oil exports from OPEC´s second-biggest producer Iraq and a projected extended fall in U.S. commercial oil stocks.

London Brent crude for December delivery was up 10 cents at $57.47 a barrel by 0651 GMT after settling down 38 cents on Monday.

U.S. crude for December delivery was up 6 cents at $51.96.Iraqi oil exports have fallen more than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) so far this month, as shipments from both the north and the south of the country declined. "The market is currently weighing supportive materials more, such as the Kurdistan situation, the slowdown in shale-related (U.S.) rig counts and the possible extension in OPEC (output) cuts," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.