Gold recovers

Gold edged up on Tuesday, recovering from a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, on the back of a slightly weaker dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,283.36 an ounce by 0043 GMT. It hit its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,271.86 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3 percent to $1,284.80 per ounce.

The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 93.788.

The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 113.35 yen after touching an over three-month high in the previous session.

U.S. President Donald Trump will urge President Xi Jinping to make good on his commitments to pressure North Korea when he visits China next month, a senior White House official said on Monday.

Trump told reporters on Monday he is "very, very close" to making his decision on who should chair the Federal Reserve.