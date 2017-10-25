Dollar weakens

TOKYO: The dollar edged down on Tuesday, stepping back from recent highs as market attention turns to who will be the next head of the U.S. central bank.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday he is "very, very close" to deciding who should chair the Federal Reserve after interviewing five candidates for the position.

These include current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February, as well as Fed Governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor, Trump´s chief economic advisor Gary Cohn, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh.

"It´s a big question for the markets.

It´s one thing to speculate about it, but it´s another to take an FX position," said Bart Wakabayashi, branch manager for State Street Bank in Tokyo.

"Still, the rumours trigger some selling and buying, on perceptions of who might be more dovish or more hawkish," he said. Investors are also following U.S. tax reform developments.

The Senate´s approval of a budget resolution on Friday raised hopes that Trump´s tax plans would move forward this year.