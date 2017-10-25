Palm oil extends gains

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains into a third session on Tuesday and hit a five-week high, tracking gains in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia

Derivatives Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 2,800 ringgit ($661.55) a tonne by midday after rising as much as 0.8 percent to 2,808 ringgit, their highest since Sept. 19, earlier in the session.

Traded volumes stood at 20,588 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. The uptick in rival edible oils continued to support palm prices, said traders.

Palm prices are impacted by the movements of related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. kk