Rupee stable

The rupee remained range-bound in the interbank foreign exchange trade on Tuesday, owing to flat dollar demand, dealers said. The rupee inched down to 105.44 against the dollar from 105.43 on Monday. Currency dealers said the rupee / dollar parity traded in the tight band of 105.44/49. In the kerb market, the rupee started seeing a little correction as it was traded at 107.30/55 as compared to 107.60 in the previous session.