Stocks fall; earnings beats lose allure for investors

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday as the latest corporate results season, while solid, was marked by lukewarm share price moves even for companies that reported better-than-expected, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid pressure in the future contracts rollover week and investors also remained cautious on prevailing political uncertainty. “Institutional support witnessed in selected oil, banking and auto stocks on rising global crude prices, upbeat financial results and levy of higher regulatory auto import duties,” Mehanti said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index shed 0.46 percent or 191.86 points or to close at 41,291.68 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,483.54 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,915.78 points. KSE-30 Index also fell 0.41 percent or 87.01 points to end at 20,950.87 points.

Turnover fell 10 million shares to 143.39 million shares. Trading value dropped to Rs6.76 billion from Rs8.03 billion while market capital narrowed to Rs8.49 trillion from 8.52 trillion. Out of 366 companies’ active in the session, 135 closed in green, 219 in red while 12 remained unchanged.

“Equities closed second consecutive session lower despite buying in late hours that helped to pare morning losses,” Elixir Securities said in a post market mote. “We expect market to hover and consolidate above 41,000 levels with earnings related excitement likely facing headwinds from noise on political front and uncertain institutional flows.”

Market opened negative and traded lower from the beginning as stocks slipped carrying negativity from previous session and dragged down the benchmark index to below 41,000 support intra-day. Nearly all key sectors finished lower on lackluster trading, however, select index names across financials, textiles and oils saw an uptick in activity in late trading reportedly on cherry-picking by local institutions.

Engro Fertilizers (up 2.7 percent) gathered interest and saw volumes of over 3.0 million shares. Engro earnings were in-line with street expectations, however, dividend (Rs3/share) beat estimates. Meanwhile, Maple Leaf Cement (-0.4 percent) also recovered by over one percent after the company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which rose Rs98 to Rs12,398/share, followed by Khyber Tobacco that increased Rs67.49 to Rs1,417.48/share. Major decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell Rs349.99 to Rs7,000.01/share, followed by Mari Petroleum that decreased Rs34.78 to Rs1,449.80/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of TRG Pak Ltd, Aisha Steel Mill, Dost Steels Ltd, Engro Polymer, Azgard Nine, K-Electric Ltd, Fauji Cement XD, Engro Fertilizers, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and International Steel Ltd.

TRG Pak Ltd remained the volume leader with 19.76 million shares with an increase of 58 paisas to Rs35.80/share. It was followed by Aisha Steel Mill with 15.64 million shares with an increase of 87 paisas to Rs20/share. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts fell to 96.8 million shares from 119.34 million shares traded in the previous session.