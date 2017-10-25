Govt clears Rs2bln of fertiliser subsidy claims

KARACHI: Government has so far settled two billion rupees of subsidy claims of fertiliser makers out of Rs20 billion pending since last year, an industry official said on Tuesday.

The official said the government pledged to expedite release of 80 percent of pending claims by July and the remaining 20 percent to be paid by October after third-party validation. “However, the subsidy amounts are being released much slower than promised,” the official said in a statement. “The subsidy amounts have been delayed over the past two years.”

Government gives financial assistance to fertiliser manufacturers to reduce prices of the key agriculture input. Fertiliser prices remain capped in the country due to subsidy programme, which is a costly exercise for the government and the fertiliser industry.

The country is self-sufficient in fertiliser production with annual capacity of six million tons, a little over total demand. The subsidy scheme announced in the last budget ended on June 30, which was feared to cause a lapse of unsettled claims of the last year.

The government, in budget 2017/18, announced a reduction in sales tax to Rs100 from Rs400 per bag of diammonium phosphate, which will have a subsidy impact of Rs13.8 billion. Besides, through reduction in tax rates and subsidy a urea bag price will be maintained up to Rs1,400/bag during the current fiscal year, which will have a subsidy impact of Rs11.6 billion.

The official said long process of subsidy claims’ verification causes payment delays. The process has to be simplified by relying primarily on sales tax returns. Unnecessary involvement of three provincial governments further complicated the process, the official added. “If this crisis is not resolved soon most of the fertiliser enterprises will not be able to continue their participation as facilitators in the government’s subsidy programme.” Fazal Abbas Maken, secretary of food ministry had assured stakeholders that nine billion rupees in outstanding subsidy claims would be released on urgent basis.