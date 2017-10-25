Continued policy guarantees sustainable growth: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday said continuation of policies guarantees sustainable economic growth of a country, but in case of Pakistan it has not happened.

“Unfortunately Pakistan has a weak past in continuation of policies due to incomplete tenures,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of Future Summit organised by Nutshell Conferences.

The governor said Pakistan had witnessed remarkable growth during 2002 to 2007. “But it saw serious economic crisis in 2008 when inflation was high and foreign exchange reserves were depleting,” he added. He said our regional countries such as China and India had maintained growth momentum due to continued policies.

Zubair stressed that educated people should join politics to transform Pakistan in achieving sustainable growth. “Everyone understands what is transforming in Pakistan through policy initiative,” he said, and added that the government had created an environment for people to participate in economic growth. “Pakistan is moving in the right direction,” he said, and added that in the next few years the country would have transformed digitally.

In such a scenario, government role would be minimised and private sector would participate. “The government will restrict itself only to law and order, policy making and infrastructure development,” he added.

The governor said transformation had started and it was evident with the participation of foreigners in the summit. “Around four years back no one could think about organising such a summit in Karachi,” he said, and lauded the role of law enforcement agencies and political elements for restoring peace to the city.

He said though normalcy had returned, there was a need to change the negative perception of the country. “We have to market a better image of Pakistan to change perceptions. It is gradually improving as cricket teams are arriving,” he added.

In order to improve the perception, the government along with 15 top corporate units, organised road shows abroad to showcase Pakistan’s potential. However, political uncertainty remained a major area of concerns, he added. “Pakistan is the only Muslim country where the sitting prime minister was sent back home,” he said, and added the executive was completely helpless in the hands of judiciary. However, the second prime minister took charge, parliament was intact, and policies continued, the governor said. Talking about minorities, he said those should be empowered for achieving inclusive growth.

Prof Francis Davis, UK’s ministerial adviser on Inclusive Enterprise, in his keynote address on ‘Innovating of Future’, said Karachi had faced a tough time, but the private sector of this city had potential and investment opportunities.

He said there was need to focus on the education sector. “There are two universities in London, which are producing about 10 percent skilled labour,” he said. The students in London have developed latest technology for transport system, he said. Prof Davis said Pakistan needs to focus on education and other investment programmes.

Irfan Wahab Khan, member managing committee of Overseas Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), said globally digital economy was growing rapidly. “Now banking services are available through mobile smartphones,” he said, and added that banking industry was growing in Pakistan due to technology advancement.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, CEO, Nutshell Conferences, said the latest summit was the first edition of the economic summit. The summit has been organised considering the shifting of power. “The US dominated for five decades but now China is coping as the largest and fastest growing economy.” Turkey is also playing major role in world economy by bridging the east and west, he added.